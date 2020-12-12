Karnataka to ban New Year celebrations

Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has decided to ban public celebrations or revelry of the New Year. However, hotels, bars and restaurants can host events with 50% capacity.

“From December 20 to January 2, we have banned celebration of the New Year in public places, including MG and Brigade Road. The proposal has been sent to the CM for approval. One round of meeting has been held with the CM, who will announce rules and regulations in this regard,” Revenue Minister Ashoka told reporters after a Covid task force meeting.

He said the strict restrictions were in view of reports that Karnataka may face a second wave of Covid-19.