Karnataka: Three new COVID-19 clusters emerge in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, three new clusters were reported on Thursday. This is in addition to the seven existing clusters in the city. A building is notified as a cluster zone when it has five or more active cases.

The first cluster was in a flat complex in Vidyaranyapura where a patient developed symptoms after returning from Kerala and was tested positive. Subsequently, seven residents of the building tested positive for the virus.

The second cluster reported from BEL Layout. “A family had attended a marriage function on March 2. The family received information from one of the other attendees that some of the guests in the marriage function were tested positive. The family approached the Primary Health Center (PHC) at Thindlu and got themselves tested. One person from the family was tested positive on March 12 and in a retest on Monday the remaining members of the family were tested positive,” an official note said.

The third cluster was identified in Chikkabommasandra of Yelahanka where four more persons came out positive on Thursday after two more persons were found to have been infected on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Bengaluru had 7,344 active cases in the city while the city has 6,813 active cases by the end of February. The cumulative number of positive cases in the city as of Wednesday is 4,13,385 with 4,531 deaths. A total of 4,01,610 persons have recovered.