Karnataka: Teenage Girl, Who Was Sexually Assaulted, Commits Suicide In Mandya After Learning About Her Pregnancy

Mandya, January 27: A teenage girl, who was sexually assaulted, committed suicide in Madhya district of Karnataka. The girl, who was 15, ended her life on January 24 reportedly after she learned that she was pregnant. The girl had lodged a complaint alleging molestation in December last year. However, she had not revealed about the sexual assault before the police. The accused, a neighbour, is currently absconding.

According to the girl's family, she had been depressed ever since she had found out that she was carrying a child after surviving the rape. On January 24, she was found hanging in her house. Mandya Superintendent of Police N Yathish said the police have taken cognizance of the matter and an investigation is underway.

Girl Didn't Disclose Sexual Assault To Police

The police said the girl did not tell cops that she was raped. She had alleged molestation. Subsequently, the police had registered a case under the provision of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The girl was produced before a magistrate to record her statement. Even at that time, she did not disclose about the sexual assault, according to the police.

Search Underway For Accused

The girl was raped by her nieghbour. Her family also knows the accused, who is currently on the run. According to Mandya SP, the cops are looking for the accused.