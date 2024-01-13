Karnataka: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai Demands SIT Probe Into Alleged Gang Rape Case In Haveri

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai | File

The Karnataka BJP on Saturday urged the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a high-level probe into gang-rape cases in the state. Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said, "It is impossible for the victims to get justice by the local police. The government should get the probe done by senior police officers within a time frame. The charge sheet should be submitted and stringent punishment against the guilty has to be ensured," Bommai said.

#WATCH | On the Haveri incident, BJP leader and former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says "There is no law & order in Karnataka. I demand the formation of an SIT headed by a senior office to probe this case. The accused, if proven guilty, should get life imprisonment. Conduct of… pic.twitter.com/D9wD2pbXHR — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

In Karnataka law and order has 'collapsed', said Basavaraj Bommai

"In a gang-rape done by moral policing vigilantes, only three arrests could be made. Why are the other accused not arrested? Our Women's delegation will visit Haveri district in this connection and we will go to the court seeking suitable directions," he said. He claimed that the law and order in the state has "collapsed".

In B'luru, the crime rate against women increased by 30 per cent

"Common people, especially women are not able to move around freely without fear. The state government has not considered this seriously. In Bengaluru, the crime against women has seen a 30 per cent increase, he said. "The cases of rape, torture and violence have increased. The women are not feeling safe in rural areas as well. Many such cases are hushed up. The police are mute spectators, and if they initiate action as per law, they are facing the backlash from the government," Bommai said.

"The police tried to hush up the Hangal gang rape case. I insisted on medical tests on the victim. Whom did they want to protect? Is there another policy for a particular community? Who is behind this? The state Home Minister is not taking action even as a woman belonging to the minority community was the victim, he stated. They are only concerned with influence," he added.