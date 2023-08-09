Karnataka: Social Media Influencer, Associate Arrested After Their Video Of Beheading Threat Goes Viral

Social Media Influencer, Associate Arrested After Their Video Of Beheading Threat Goes Viral | Twitter

Yadgir, August 9: Karnataka Police on Wednesday arrested a social media influencer and his associate in Yadgir district for posting videos where they threatened to behead those who insulted Prophet Muhammad.

The arrested persons are identified as 23-year-old Akbar Syed Bahadur Ali, a resident of Ashanala village and 21-year-old Mohammad Ayaz, from Hattikuni Cross near Yadgir.

Accused arrested

The accused were arrested by the Yadgir Rural police and a case have been registered against them under IPC Section 153. As the videos went viral on social media, Hindu organisations and activists demanded action from the Karnataka Police Department against the accused.

Beheading threat

Mohan Gowda, a senior leader with Hindu Jana Jagurthi Samithi, had also called for the registration of an FIR against Ali. In the video, Ali demanded his community to behead those who disrespect Prophet Mohammad. Ayaz had also appeared in the videos to spreading hate messages.

