 Karnataka Shocker: Chopped Bodies Of Woman, Toddler Granddaughter Dumped In Mandya Lake
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Shocker: Chopped Bodies Of Woman, Toddler Granddaughter Dumped In Mandya Lake

Karnataka Shocker: Chopped Bodies Of Woman, Toddler Granddaughter Dumped In Mandya Lake

The victims have been identified as Jayamma (46), a resident of Kalkere village in Chikkamagaluru district, and her two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter, Rishika

IANSUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic | File

Mandya: In a shocking incident, a woman and her toddler granddaughter were killed and their chopped body parts were dumped into a lake under the Belluru police station limits in Karnataka's Mandya district, the police said on Thursday. The victims have been identified as Jayamma (46), a resident of Kalkere village in Chikkamagaluru district, and her two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter, Rishika.

According to the police, Jayamma had left home on March 12 with her granddaughter, telling her family members that she was going to meet a person at Adichunchanagiri in Mandya district, whom she had given a loan. Jayamma also said that she would return home after getting her money back. However, after she did not return home till March 18, and her cellphone was also found to be switched off, her son Praveen lodged a missing complaint at the Ajjampura police station.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Gruesome Double Murder Of Minor Brothers Shock Badaun, Accused Killed In Alleged...
article-image

The same day, Praveen received a call from a stranger, who claimed that his mother and daughter were killed, and their bodies, stuffed in gunny bags, were dumped in a lake near Adichunchanagiri. The caller switched off his phone soon after making the call to Praveen. After Praveen informed the cops about the call, a police team fished out the gunny bags from the lake which led to the discovery of the bodies of Jayamma and her granddaughter. Belluru police have registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the killers

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Chief Rutvij Joshi Linked To Masterminding Banners Against BJP Candidate In Vadodara

Congress Chief Rutvij Joshi Linked To Masterminding Banners Against BJP Candidate In Vadodara

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rift In INDIA Bloc As Akhilesh Denies Seat To Pallavi In UP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rift In INDIA Bloc As Akhilesh Denies Seat To Pallavi In UP

Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Coal To Passport Tangle, A Tightrope For BJP

Goa Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Coal To Passport Tangle, A Tightrope For BJP

Preserve Goan Identity: Veteran Journalists Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Preserve Goan Identity: Veteran Journalists Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's 'Youth Chala Booth' Program To Focus On 11.25 Lakh First Time Voters...

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's 'Youth Chala Booth' Program To Focus On 11.25 Lakh First Time Voters...