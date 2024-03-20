Uttar Pradesh: Gruesome Double Murder Of Minor Brothers Shock Badaun, Accused Killed In Alleged Police Encounter

In a horrific incident that has sent shockwaves through Badaun, two brothers, Ayush (13) and Honey (6), were brutally hacked to death allegedly by a local barber named Sajid in Baba Colony on Tuesday evening, according to police reports. The victims' brother also sustained injuries during the attack.

Just two hours after the murders, Sajid (22) was reportedly killed in an alleged police encounter. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar stated that Sajid was shot dead when he opened fire on the police team attempting to apprehend him.

Sources suggest a chilling motive behind the gruesome act, with claims that Sajid, driven by superstition, believed that drinking the victims' blood as part of a 'Tantra' ritual would ensure the survival of his unborn child. Sajid's wife is purportedly pregnant for the third time, with previous pregnancies ending tragically.

Details of case

Sajid's shop, where he worked as a barber, was located near the victims' residence in Baba Colony. The boys' father, Vinod Singh, a contractor, and their mother, Sangeeta, who owns a beauty parlour, were not present at home during the incident. The attack occurred while the boys were under the care of their paternal grandmother.

Sangeeta told reporters that Sajid had asked for a loan of Rs 5000 and she gave that money to him. "I never knew that the person whom I am helping would kill my own children," she said.

According to police statements, Sajid entered the house around 7:30 pm and launched a savage assault on the unsuspecting children with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in their tragic deaths. The surviving brother, Piyush (8), managed to escape and raise the alarm.

FIR registered and investigation launched

Following the incident, police swiftly launched a search operation, leading to the fatal encounter with Sajid. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Sajid and his brother Javed based on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased, detailing the harrowing sequence of events.

Vinod Singh, the grieving father, expressed bewilderment over the motive behind the heinous crime, asserting that his family had no prior interaction with the accused. Locals revealed ongoing disputes between Sajid and a neighbouring family, possibly exacerbating tensions in the area.

In response to the tragic event, heavy police presence was deployed in Baba Colony to quell rising tensions among locals. District authorities urged residents to maintain peace as the community grapples with the aftermath of the ghastly double murder.