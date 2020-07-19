Karnataka sees new Covid high

Bengaluru

Karnataka reported 4,120 new Covid cases on Sunday even as the total crossed 60,000-mark. 91 Covid patients lost their battle to virus, taking the total to 1,331. Bengaluru reported 2,156 cases, taking the total cases to 31,777.

With cases on the rise, Bengaluru added 50 more containment zones. With this, there are 6,160 active containment zones covering almost all parts of the city.

With Bengaluru slipping badly on the Covid curve, the government shunted out BBMP (Civic Body) commissioner BH Anil Kumar and brought in his predecessor, N Manjunatha Prasad, currently principal secretary in the revenue department.

Official sources said the government’s failure to contain the Covid situation in Bengaluru accelerated Kumar’s exit.

Pig parade at hospital

hogs all attention

Kalaburagi: Four pigs and half a dozen piglets were seen in a corridor of a state-run hospital in Karnataka's northern Kalaburagi district, an official admitted on Sunday. "As one of the doors was open, the pigs strayed into the corridor of the hospital's general ward in search of food, which some in-patients throw in the dustbin in the corner," a district health official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told IANS. Though the pigs were seen 2-3 days ago, their clip went viral on Sunday. The official clarified the corridor was not in the hospital's Covid ward.

, which is sanitised and where entry is restricted.