Karnataka reports surge in Covid cases

Bengaluru

Karnataka saw a spike in Covid-19 cases Tuesday with 2,050 getting infected — the highest in four months. It was in November 2020 the state last reported over 2,000 cases. Of the 2,050 new cases, Bengaluru city’s saw 1,280, Kalburgi 129 and Mysuru 100. The test positivity rate too went high to touch 2.03% for the day. The positivity rate for the last 7 days was at 1.6% signalling a significant increase.

There were 5 Covid-19 deaths in the state taking the death toll to 12,449. All the patients who died had severe acute respiratory infection and influenza-like illness.