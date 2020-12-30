Karnataka: Pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly raised by SDPI after declaration of gram panchayat results

Bengaluru: A section of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members on Wednesday allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, when four of their candidates won the gram panchayat elections.

After examining the video that soon went viral on social media, the Belthangady police slapped sedition charges and registered an FIR under section 124A (sedition). The identity of those who chanted the slogans are yet to be established.

Sources said the celebrations were held in front of the SDM College in Ujire in Dakshina Kannada.

“During the Gram Panchayat election counting on 30.12.2020, an FIR was registered against some miscreants in Ujire for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans,” a press statement by the police in Dakshina Kannada said.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for gram panchayat polls were underway since morning across the state.

Karnataka State Election Commission officials said counting was continuing in all 226 centres at the Taluk headquarters and the results would be known by tomorrow.

During the election, ballot papers were used in all districts except Bidar, election officials said.

The elections to 5,728 village panchayats had taken place across 226 Taluks of the state for 82,616 seats. The polling was conducted in two phases on December 22 and 27 where 78.58 per cent voting was registered.