Karnataka Politics: Congress set for cabinet expansion, 24 MLAs to be sworn in as ministers today | PTI

The Congress party on Friday released a list of 24 MLAs who are expected to take the oath as ministers in the newly formed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government on Saturday.

List of 24 MLAs to be ministers

The list of ministers to take oath on Saturday includes HK Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, HC Mahadevappa, Eshwar Khandre, Kyathasandra N Rajanna, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Timmapur Ramappa Balappa, SS Mallikarjun, Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa, Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi R Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh S Lad, NS Boseraju, Suresha BS, Madhu Bangarappa, MC Sudhakar, B Nagendra.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. Earlier on May 24, CM Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi to discuss Cabinet expansion with party leadership.

Siddaramaiah's appointment as CLP leader

On May 18, CM Siddaramaiah was elected unanimously as the CLP leader in Karnataka, after the Congress party finalised its CM candidate after days of deliberation following a landslide victory in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister on May 20, along with DK Shivakumar who took oath as his deputy and the other eight ministers.

Congress' thumping victory in Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it had.