e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Police raid residences of SDPI & PFI workers, 5 taken to custody

Karnataka Police raid residences of SDPI & PFI workers, 5 taken to custody

This is the first raid on the PFI workers in the state after the imposition of ban orders.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Police raid residences of SDPI & PFI workers, 5 taken to custody | PTI
Follow us on

The Karnataka Police on Thursday raided the residences of the workers of the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Dakshina Kannada district.

The police took five persons into their custody for interrogation. This is the first raid on the PFI workers in the state after the imposition of ban orders.

According to police, the raids were conducted in Panambur, Surathkal, Ullal and Mangaluru Rural locations.

According to sources, the police have arrested the detained persons. All persons belong to the banned PFI. The police have slapped IPC Section 121 and invoked provisions of the UAPA.

The SDPI and PFI are alleged to be involved in subversive activities and anti-national acts. The ruling BJP leaders in Karnataka have demanded the ban of both SDPI as well.

The Central government had mentioned the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettare in Dakshina Kannada district and the proposal by the government of Karnataka to impose ban on the PFI

RECENT STORIES

Survey reveals around 39% MNREGA cardholders didn't get a single day of work in 2020-21

Survey reveals around 39% MNREGA cardholders didn't get a single day of work in 2020-21

CBSE to announce class 10, 12 exam dates soon, one circulating on social media fake: Officials

CBSE to announce class 10, 12 exam dates soon, one circulating on social media fake: Officials

J&K: Army's fearless assault dog 'Zoom', who fought terrorists despite injuries in Anantnag,...

J&K: Army's fearless assault dog 'Zoom', who fought terrorists despite injuries in Anantnag,...

Yogi govt announces sops and rebates for electric vehicles, also unveils new milk policies

Yogi govt announces sops and rebates for electric vehicles, also unveils new milk policies

Tharoor: 'Some leaders openly supporting Kharge disturbs level-playing field during Congress prez...

Tharoor: 'Some leaders openly supporting Kharge disturbs level-playing field during Congress prez...