Karnataka NSUI members polish shoes, sell fruits in protest

Shivamogga: National Students'Union of India (NSUI) workers on Friday polished shoes and sold fruits at a bus stand in Shivamogga as a mark of protest against unemployment and crisis in the automobile sector.

With fruits, banners and shoes in hand, the NSUI members raised slogans against the Central government over unemployment and crisis in Automobile sectors. Students from different engineering and MBA colleges also took part in the demonstration.

"The NSUI is holding a demonstration here because the unemployment rate in the country is increasing. Today the educated youth has no jobs, which is a big problem. The automobile workshops are getting closed. Everyone is on road and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not doing anything. And so we are polishing shoes as we have no jobs," Abdul Sattar, NSUI member told ANI.