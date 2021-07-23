Karnataka: LoP Siddaramaiah denies re-entry of defectors to Congress

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah clarified that there is re-entry for defectors back to the Congress.

“I have already clarified on it in the Legislature party meeting, and I am committed to keeping my word. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has given instructions to replace the corrupt government in Karnataka. I had spoken on change in leadership in Karnataka four months ago. I had credible information on the exit of the CM. However, I do not know, who will replace B S Yediyurappa,” he told media persons in Mangaluru.





"Who said they are coming back? I have no idea. In Karnataka Assembly, I made it clear that they won't be taken back", he reiterated.

Meanwhile, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that those who want to come back to the Congress may submit applications. “Let us discuss it after they apply. There are many who wish to come to the party fold. I do not wish to name them,” he said.



Siddaramaiah earlier said the party was ready to face elections in Karnataka at any time but maintained that there is no possibility of early Assembly polls in the state.

"Congress is ready to face elections at any point of time," he said in response to a question on whether the party was ready in case the BJP is unable to handle its internal crisis.