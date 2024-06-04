 Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Will BJP Repeat Its Astounding Win Of 2019 General Assembly Poll?
Live Updates

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Will BJP Repeat Its Astounding Win Of 2019 General Assembly Poll?

The state has been electorally interesting since its voters poll differently during the general assembly elections and the state assembly elections.

Vishakha Sonawane
04 June 2024 07:53 AM IST

Will BJP Repeat Its 2019 Astounding Win?

Karnataka, the only south Indian state with a strong presence of the right-wing politics, voted in two phases – April 26 and May 7. The state has been electorally interesting since its voters poll differently during the general assembly elections and the state assembly elections.

Karnataka contributes 28 Lok Sabha seats to the country's 543 general assembly seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 of the 28 seats, while the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) had to pacify themselves with only one seat each. One independent, backed by the BJP, managed to secure one seat.

