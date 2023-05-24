Karnataka: Koppal man assaults electricity company employee, arrested after video goes viral |

A man was arrested on Wednesday after he attacked a Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM) employee in Koppal district of Karnataka. Chandrashekar Hiremat, a resident of Kukanapalli in Koppal, had not cleared his electricity bill for the past 6 months, amounting to Rs 9,990, a report stated.

Employee Attempts to Cut Off Electricity Supply

When GESCOM employee Manjunath went to Hiremat's house to collect the bill, Hiremat refused to pay. Manjunath then attempted to cut off the electricity supply, but Hiremat became angry and attacked him.

Employee's Colleague Records Attack on Camera

Manjunath's colleague, who was present at the time, recorded the attack on camera. The video shows Hiremat slapping Manjunath and continually landing blows at him and threatening him. Hiremath also hurled a slipper at the GESCOM official.

Man Arrested and Charged with Assault

The police were called and Hiremat was arrested and charged with assault. He is currently in jail awaiting trial.

Incident Raises Concerns About Public Anger Over Electricity Bills

The incident has raised concerns about public anger over electricity bills in Karnataka. The Congress has promised free electricity for up to 200 units to every house, and this has led to some people believing that they do not need to pay their bills.

However, it is important to remember that electricity is a valuable resource that needs to be paid for. By refusing to pay their bills, people are not only putting themselves at risk of being cut off from electricity, but they are also putting a strain on the power grid.