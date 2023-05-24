On Camera: Delhi biker dies in horrific crash in Pragati Maidan tunnel; didn't get help due to poor signal |

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a 19-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after meeting with a horrific bike accident in Pragati Maidan tunnel on Monday night, said Delhi police.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rajan Rai.

Police said due to poor network in the tunnel, there was a delay in informing the cops about the accident. It was too late before he reached the hospital and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Reports say other vehicles and bikes stopped to help the youth but could not make any calls due to poor mobile network inside the tunnel. The SOS button fixed inside the tunnel was also not properly operational as callers could not reach out to the executive on the other side. Rajan Rai bled profusely for at least 15 minutes, reports claimed.

Rajan Rai worked as a service engineer in Jasola

Providing more details of the incident, the police said Rajan Rai met with the fatal accident while returning from Meerut and was going to his residence in Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

"The deceased suffered from brain injuries as his helmet was completely damaged in the accident," added the police.

As seen in the CCTV footage, the biker, Rajan Rai, was driving in the carriageway towards India Gate, abruptly changing his vehicle's direction to the right to ram into barriers and toppling over to the other side.

As per reports, the victim recently got his first job as a service engineer in a firm in Jasola. He had called up his father before the accident saying he would have dinner together with him.

The tunnel was opened last year.

