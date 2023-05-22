 ON CAMERA: UP bus rams into bike and drags it for 12 km in Etah; rider killed in chilling road accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaON CAMERA: UP bus rams into bike and drags it for 12 km in Etah; rider killed in chilling road accident

ON CAMERA: UP bus rams into bike and drags it for 12 km in Etah; rider killed in chilling road accident

It reportedly took place during the intervening night of May 19 and 20, and the bus was identified to a UP Roadways transport.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a bus rammed into a bike and dragged it for about 12 kms in Etah, killing the biker in the fatal accident. It reportedly took place during the intervening night of May 19 and 20, and the bus was identified to a UP Roadways transport.

Biker dies, body sent to family

News agency IANS reported that the deceased has been identified as Vikas Varshney and his family was handed over his body dead after an autopsy. The Etah police have launched a probe into the matter.

Video surfaces online

The disturbing video surfaced online after a journalist named Piyush Rai shared it on Twitter earlier on Monday. The footage captures the night of horror when the public transport hit the bike, mowed the biker and mercilessly continued unstopped.

Read Also
Indore: Elderly man killed after being hit by speeding car
article-image

Accidents in UP

Two days ago, on Saturday, news agency PTI reported that a man was killed and 14 others were seriously injured when a Volvo bus carrying them rammed into another bus in the Naujheel area here on Saturday, police said.

The above mishap took place around 6 am, when a Volvo bus going from Agra to Noida rammed into another Volvo bus parked on the roadside on the Yamuna Expressway.

Earlier in the state, a bus with 40 people onboard overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in the district, leaving five people dead and 17 others injured. The accident was reported on May 7 after the transport hit another vehicle near Gopalpura village.

The accident took place around 3 am when the marriage party was returning to Mandela village in the district, news agency ANI reported.

Read Also
UP bus accident: 5 killed, 17 injured after transport overturns & falls into ditch near Gopalpura...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Politics: Congress workers sprinkle 'gau mutra,' perform pooja at Vidhana Soudha; Govt...

Karnataka Politics: Congress workers sprinkle 'gau mutra,' perform pooja at Vidhana Soudha; Govt...

ON CAMERA: UP bus rams into bike and drags it for 12 km in Etah; rider killed in chilling road...

ON CAMERA: UP bus rams into bike and drags it for 12 km in Etah; rider killed in chilling road...

Modi documentary row: Delhi HC summons BBC in connection to Gujarat-based NGO's defamation suit

Modi documentary row: Delhi HC summons BBC in connection to Gujarat-based NGO's defamation suit

WATCH: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar meets former CM Basvaraj Bommai at State Assembly

WATCH: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar meets former CM Basvaraj Bommai at State Assembly

G20 Summit: Largest number of delegates attending Srinagar meeting

G20 Summit: Largest number of delegates attending Srinagar meeting