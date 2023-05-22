ON CAMERA: UP bus rams into bike and drags it for 12 km in Etah; rider killed in chilling road accident

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a bus rammed into a bike and dragged it for about 12 kms in Etah, killing the biker in the fatal accident. It reportedly took place during the intervening night of May 19 and 20, and the bus was identified to a UP Roadways transport.

Biker dies, body sent to family

News agency IANS reported that the deceased has been identified as Vikas Varshney and his family was handed over his body dead after an autopsy. The Etah police have launched a probe into the matter.

Video surfaces online

The disturbing video surfaced online after a journalist named Piyush Rai shared it on Twitter earlier on Monday. The footage captures the night of horror when the public transport hit the bike, mowed the biker and mercilessly continued unstopped.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Indore: Elderly man killed after being hit by speeding car

Accidents in UP

Two days ago, on Saturday, news agency PTI reported that a man was killed and 14 others were seriously injured when a Volvo bus carrying them rammed into another bus in the Naujheel area here on Saturday, police said.

The above mishap took place around 6 am, when a Volvo bus going from Agra to Noida rammed into another Volvo bus parked on the roadside on the Yamuna Expressway.

Earlier in the state, a bus with 40 people onboard overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in the district, leaving five people dead and 17 others injured. The accident was reported on May 7 after the transport hit another vehicle near Gopalpura village.

The accident took place around 3 am when the marriage party was returning to Mandela village in the district, news agency ANI reported.