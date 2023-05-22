Indore: Elderly man killed after being hit by speeding car

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly person was killed after being hit by a speeding car on Khandwa Road, police said on Sunday. Police said that the man was hit by a car on Friday evening and he died during treatment on Sunday. It said that the car was being driven at a high speed due to which the accident happened. Police are investigating the case.

According to Bhanwarkuan police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Hukumchand Tanwar (80) a resident of Kushwah Ka Bagicha area of the city. Tanwar used to work in a temple on Khandwa Road. He was going somewhere when the car hit him.

He got critically injured and was taken to the hospital in the same car. After dropping him at the hospital, the errant driver fled from there.

The police have registered a case against the errant driver and started a search for him.

In other incidents, a person named Gulab Singh who got injured in a road accident in Rau a couple of days ago died, while a man named Shambhu was killed in the road accident in the Azad Nagar area.