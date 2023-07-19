Karnataka: Kannada Lecturer Sparks Controversy After Ridiculing Moon Mission, Says 'Chandrayaan 3 Will Be Failure..' |

The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education initiated an investigation into a social media post made by Hulikunte Murthy, a Kannada lecturer at a PU college in Malleswaram. In the post, Murthy allegedly ridiculed the Chandrayaan-3 mission, claiming it would end in failure. The lecturer's use of the 'Tirupati nama' phrase and the insinuation that the moon mission would not succeed drew significant attention and criticism.

Seeking Explanation from the Lecturer

The Deputy Director of PU (Bengaluru North) told The Indian Express that he became aware of the controversial post on Monday and has since sought an explanation from Hulikunte Murthy.

The department aims to understand the reasoning behind the lecturer's statements and determine if they are suitable for an educational environment. Murthy has been given until Wednesday to submit his response, and based on his explanation, appropriate action will be taken.

Political Leader's Intervention

Former education minister and BJP leader, S Suresh Kumar, also intervened in the matter. He addressed a letter to the new School Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, expressing concern over the lecturer's conduct.

Kumar highlighted that the Chandrayaan-3 mission was a moment of celebration for the entire nation and Murthy's social media post on the same day seemed insensitive and inappropriate. He called for clarification from the lecturer and a warning to refrain from such irresponsible behaviour in the future, especially considering his role in motivating students.

