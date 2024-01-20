 Karnataka: Hindu Activists Beaten Up In Vijayapura's Muslim-Dominated Locality Over 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans
The incident occurred during the distribution of 'Mantrakshate' (sacred grains of rice brought from Ayodhya) and distributed among the people at their doorsteps in Devara Hipparagi town on Friday.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
article-image

Bengaluru, January 20: Hindu activists have been allegedly attacked in a Muslim-dominated locality in Karnataka's Vijayapura district after they raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. The incident occurred during the distribution of 'Mantrakshate' (sacred grains of rice brought from Ayodhya) and distributed among the people at their doorsteps in Devara Hipparagi town on Friday. A case has also been registered in Devara Hipparagi police station in the case.

Babu Rajendra, BJP leader and Hindu activist said that devotees of Lord Ram and RSS workers were attacked by some individuals. "Attack on our activists is highly condemnable. India is a tolerant country and we will protest obstructing the celebration of inauguration of Ram Mandir. I warn those who attacked Ram Bhakts to give maryada (honour) to Maryada Puruahottam Ram so that we live peacefully in coexistence," he said.

Hindu Activists Asked Not To Raise 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans

"I also warn the community leaders to rein in their people who are trying to create trouble. Otherwise, they will face consequences," Nayak said. Some individuals allegedly questioned the raising of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and asked the Hindu activists not to raise slogans, assaulting him in the process.

Following the incident, workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and other Hindu activists decided to distribute 'Mantrakshate' on Saturday.

Sensing trouble, the police called leaders from both the communities for a meeting and took assurances that both communities will not allow any violence. On Saturday evening, the Hindu activists distributed 'Mantrakshate' under police security at Ward number 8.

