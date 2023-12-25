 UP: 'Jai Shri Ram' Written On Wall Of Mosque In Aligarh, Incident Caught On Camera
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: 'Jai Shri Ram' Written On Wall Of Mosque In Aligarh, Incident Caught On Camera

UP: 'Jai Shri Ram' Written On Wall Of Mosque In Aligarh, Incident Caught On Camera

The incident took place at the Delhi Gate intersection in Aligarh, where religious slogans were written on the walls of a mosque on Saturday.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
Religious slogans written on the walls of a mosque in UP's Aligarh on December 23 | X

Aligarh: A wall of a mosque was vandalised in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, with religious slogans written on it. The incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

The incident took place at the Delhi Gate intersection in Aligarh, where religious slogans were written on the walls of a mosque on Saturday.

Samajwadi Party delegation met Superintendent of Police (City)

Following this, a delegation from the Samajwadi Party (SP) met Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak and submitted a formal complaint regarding the matter, urging strong action against the miscreants responsible for disturbing communal peace.

Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Yadav, who was part of the delegation, alleged that certain anti-social elements had tarnished the city's atmosphere by engaging in such activities.

SP leader threatens protest

He threatened to hold a protest if immediate action was not taken against the miscreants. Pathak said that police promptly arrived at the scene and a formal report has been filed.

Individuals involved identified from video footage

The individuals involved have been identified from video footage. The official assured that swift action would be taken against those involved.

Read Also
Ayodhya Mosque: Mumbai To Send First Brick In Feb 2024; New Designs Released By Masjid Muhammad Bin...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: 'Jai Shri Ram' Written On Wall Of Mosque In Aligarh, Incident Caught On Camera

UP: 'Jai Shri Ram' Written On Wall Of Mosque In Aligarh, Incident Caught On Camera

Indian Navy Deploys INS Mormugao After Drone Attack On Chemical Tanker MT Chem Pluto

Indian Navy Deploys INS Mormugao After Drone Attack On Chemical Tanker MT Chem Pluto

Christmas 2023: People Offer Mid-Night Prayers Across Country; Videos

Christmas 2023: People Offer Mid-Night Prayers Across Country; Videos

UP: Ahead Of Ram Mandir Consecration, PM Modi’s Roadshow In Ayodhya On December 30

UP: Ahead Of Ram Mandir Consecration, PM Modi’s Roadshow In Ayodhya On December 30

Kashmir: Terrorists Shoot Dead Rtd Police Officer During Azaan; PHOTOS Capture Sombre Scenes From...

Kashmir: Terrorists Shoot Dead Rtd Police Officer During Azaan; PHOTOS Capture Sombre Scenes From...