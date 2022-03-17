Karnataka Hijab row: Hyderabad-based terrorist organisation trained girls to speak against Hijab ban, alleges BJP leader

Udupi: Karnataka BJP OBC Morcha Gen Secy & Udupi College Development Committee Vice-president Yashpal Suvarna on Thursday alleged that a terrorist organisation from Hyderabad trained the muslim girls to speak againt Hijab ban.

"A terrorist organisation from Hyderabad came here & trained them on what statements should be given in the media", Suvarna said.

A few shops were shut in Bengaluru following a call by Muslim groups for a bandh on Thursday to protest the Karnataka High Court’s verdict upholding the ban on wearing of hijab in educational institutions. Meanwhile, there was a mixed response in Udupi over the bandh.

On Wednesday, the opposition Congress decided to take a neutral stand. “We had a meeting with the religious leaders and have decided to support the legal battle on the issue,” a Congress legislator said regarding the position of Congress Muslim leaders on the hijab issue.

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it will consider listing an appeal challenging the HC verdict after the Holi recess. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana told senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, who sought urgent listing, “Others also mentioned. Let us see. We will list after vacation”. The top court will be closed for Holi for three days starting Thursday and will reopen on March 21.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:40 PM IST