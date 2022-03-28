Karnataka: Hijab clad invigilator suspended during SSLC Class 10 exams

Bengaluru: Tightening the noose on the hijab ban ruling in Karnataka, an invigilator was suspended by the Department of Education for refusing to take off her hijab while conducting the examination at a High School.

“Noor Fathima, who was on exam duty, came clad in a hijab. When she was asked to remove it, she refused and was later sent back from the examination centre and suspended,” sources in the education department told a news agency.

Meanwhile, most of the students who appeared for the class 10 exam complied with the uniform rule while some students were sent back for wearing the hijab.

A student who refused to take off the hijab in a school in Bagalkot decided to abstain from appearing for the exams.



Another student in Hubbali district was sent back home for not wearing the uniform and refusing to take off burqa and hijab. However, she was allowed to appear for her papers only after having changed into her school uniform.

By and large, the first day of the SSLC exams went off peacefully across the state, which is taking place close on the heels of a massive controversy over wearing hijab in educational institutes.

As a precautionary measure, the government clamped prohibitory orders in and around examination centres across the state.

As many as 8.73 lakh students are appearing for the exams.

Meanwhile, Belagavi MLA Anil Benake welcomed some hijab and burqa clad students by offering them flowers. Later, these students removed their hijab and burqa and took their exams.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:23 PM IST