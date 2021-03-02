Karnataka HC refuses to stay FIR against Kangana Ranaut for calling protesting farmers terrorists

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the FIR filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against the farm laws.

A court in Karnataka's Tumkuru had in October last year directed the state police to register an FIR against Ranaut for her tweet calling protesting farmers terrorists.

The actress had, on September 21, tweeted from her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam: "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists.."