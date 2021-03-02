Karnataka HC refuses to stay FIR against Kangana Ranaut for calling protesting farmers terrorists

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the FIR filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against the farm laws.
A court in Karnataka's Tumkuru had in October last year directed the state police to register an FIR against Ranaut for her tweet calling protesting farmers terrorists.
The actress had, on September 21, tweeted from her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam: "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists.."
Kangana has moved the high court against the proceedings, seeking quashing of the FIR. Justice HP Sandesh granted one week time to the petitioner to comply with office objection and posted the matter for hearing on March 18, Live Law reported.
Based on a complaint by lawyer L Ramesh Naik, the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Tumakuru district of Karnataka had directed the Inspector of Kyathasandra police station on October 9, 2020 to register an FIR against the actress.
The court said the complainant had filed an application under Section 156(3) of the CrPC for investigation. "The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for report," it added.
Naik said this tweet had hurt him and prompted him to file a case against Ranaut.