 Karnataka govt scraps 4% OBC Muslim reservation, now split between Vokkaligas & Lingayats
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka govt scraps 4% OBC Muslim reservation, now split between Vokkaligas & Lingayats

Karnataka govt scraps 4% OBC Muslim reservation, now split between Vokkaligas & Lingayats

The announcement by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai comes just a month before Assembly election is scheduled to be held in the BJP-ruled state.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai | PTI

The Karnataka government on Friday scrapped the 4 per cent reservation for OBC Muslims in jobs and education and split it between the Vokkaligas and Lingayats, the two important political constituencies in the state.

Muslims eligible for quota have been categorised under economically weaker sections now.

The announcement by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai comes just a month before Assembly election is scheduled to be held in the BJP-ruled state.

Read Also
Hindu-Muslim unity in Maharashtra will give direction to the nation: Urmila Matondkar
article-image

The decision pushes the reservation percentage in Karnataka, which is already over the 50 per cent cap imposed by the Supreme Court, to approximately 57 per cent.

“We have taken some important decisions. A cabinet sub-committee recommended the changes in quota categories and we have done it,” said Chief Minister Bomai.

Backward classes have been reorganised into two sets, “more backward and most backward classes”, he added.

Quotas for religious minorities would be done away with and brought under the 10 per cent pool of the EWS group without any change of condition.

Read Also
Karnataka proposes center to include of act in Constitution to increase reservation in education &...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka govt scraps 4% OBC Muslim reservation, now split between Vokkaligas & Lingayats

Karnataka govt scraps 4% OBC Muslim reservation, now split between Vokkaligas & Lingayats

After Punjab & Haryana, manhunt for Amritpal Singh in Delhi

After Punjab & Haryana, manhunt for Amritpal Singh in Delhi

Tamil Nadu: Stalin, Vaiko criticise Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Tamil Nadu: Stalin, Vaiko criticise Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Nitish keeps away from pro-Rahul Gandhi protest march in Patna

Nitish keeps away from pro-Rahul Gandhi protest march in Patna

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification: Antony calls for opposition unity; protests erupt in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification: Antony calls for opposition unity; protests erupt in Wayanad