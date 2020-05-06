Karnataka govt cancels special trains for migrant labourers after builder lobby meets CM

The Karnataka government on Tuesday cancelled all the special trains from May 6 which were to ferry migrant workers to their home states across the country amid coronavirus lockdown. The decision came after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa help meeting with builders on issues relating construction activities.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday appealed to migrant labourers stranded in the state due to COVID-19 lockdown not to leave for their home towns and assured them work, pointing to easing of norms allowing construction and industrial activities in non-red zones. The Chief Minister's appeal has come amid fears of shortage of labourers at a time when the government has permitted certain construction and industrial activities to resume in orange and green zones.