Karnataka Gang War Video: Man Mowed Down By Speeding Car In Violent Clash Among 2 Groups On Udupi-Manipal National Highway; 2 Arrested |

Karnataka: A recent gang war that took place in Karnataka's Kunjibettu has spread terror in the Udupi district. The violent clash took place between two groups from Kapu, which occurred while driving on the Udupi-Manipal National Highway. According to a report in Udayavani, the incident took place on May 18. The violent clash was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread concern and discussion.

Viral Video Shows Violent Clash

In the viral video, one can see two Swift cars crashing into each other on the highway. Later, some individuals can be seen coming out of the cars and launching an attack on rival gang members. The video also shows harrowing scenes of a man being mowed down by a speeding car during the clash.

According to reports, local police responded swiftly to the incident and sprung into action mode, arresting several individuals involved in the brawl. The arrested individuals have been remanded in judicial custody until June 1.

Udupi SP Shares Update On The Incident

Udupi SP Dr Arun K stated, "A video of the clash between two groups of the same gangs that took place about a week ago has gone viral. A case has been registered in this regard at the Udupi Town Police Station on May 20."

He further added, "Two persons have already been arrested in the case. A Swift car, two two-wheelers, and other weapons, including knives and swords used in the crime, have been seized. Other accused are absconding, and we will arrest them soon." The police have registered a case at the Udupi Town police station and are conducting further investigations.

BJP Slams Congress Over Rising Crimes In State

BJP Karnataka took the viral video of the clash to their social media handle and criticised the Congress government in the state over deteriorating law and order situation and rising crimes in the state. "Gang wars, rape of young women, assault, murder, bomb blasts, ganja, opium, rave parties, including Pakistan Zindabad slogans etc. are common under government rule," read the post by BJP Karnataka against the state government.

The post also further alleged that the CM Siddaramaiah-led government has given a free hand to the terrorists, fanatics, thugs, miscreants and made the police their puppet. BJP Karnataka termed all of this as the Karnataka Model of the Congress.