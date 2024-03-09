Gang War Erupts Outside Surat's Bharat Cancer Hospital, CCTV Footage Captures Shocking Violence

Disturbing CCTV footage has emerged from outside the Bharat Cancer Hospital in Saroli, Surat, capturing a brazen act of gang violence that unfolded on Saturday morning.

What exactly transpired?

The video shows two youths standing on the road when a car pulls up and several others emerge. One of the youths on foot is armed with a wooden club, while the other brandishes a country-made revolver. They launch a sudden attack on the group exiting the car, who are also seen wielding sticks and swords.

The ensuing melee erupts into a chaotic fight between the two groups on the busy road. In the span of a few minutes, the violence escalates, with two rounds being fired into the air. The footage then shows the gang members dispersing from the scene.

#WATCH | Disturbing CCTV footage captures brazen gang violence outside Bharat Cancer Hospital in Saroli, #Surat. Police investigating the incident.#india #newsupdate pic.twitter.com/rzuj6hsn7q — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) March 9, 2024

Attack stemmed from personal enmity

Saroli police rushed to the location after receiving reports of the firing incident. Initial investigations suggest the attack stemmed from a personal rivalry between two gangs, possibly belonging to the Bharwad community. Sources reveal that one of the youths sustained serious injuries during the clash and was rushed to the nearby Bharat Cancer Hospital for treatment.

The police are currently awaiting a statement from the injured youth before registering a formal complaint. The CCTV footage is being examined to identify the perpetrators involved in the shocking incident.

This act of violence raises serious concerns about public safety, particularly in the vicinity of a hospital. The Surat police will be under pressure to apprehend those responsible and ensure a thorough investigation to prevent further escalation of gang-related violence in the city.