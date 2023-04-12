Karnataka Elections 2023: Protests erupt in state as BJP denies tickets to prominent candidates; visuals surface |

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 189 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka on Tuesday. While the list included some prominent leaders, the exclusion of others caused discontent among party workers, leading to protests in several areas.

Prominent leaders fielded, but some denied tickets

The BJP has fielded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from Shiggaon assembly constituency and V Somanna from Varuna to contest against leader of opposition and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah. Other prominent leaders like B Y Vijayendra were fielded from the Shikaripura seat. However, supporters of several BJP leaders, including Anil Benake, Mahadevappa Yadawad, and N R Ramesh, protested against the denial of tickets to their candidates.

#WATCH | Supporters of sitting BJP MLA from Belagavi North, Anil Benake staged a protest last evening after he was denied a ticket in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.



BJP released its first list of 189 candidates for the elections yesterday pic.twitter.com/68MGtSyuXG — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Fresh faces given tickets for polls

The BJP has also given tickets to 53 new faces in its first list. Chikka Revanna, who recently joined the party, was given a ticket from the Ramdurg constituency. However, protests erupted in Ramdurg constituency in Belagavi after BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad was denied a ticket.

Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar expresses displeasure

The BJP is also facing its first potential rebellion in the state after former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar expressed his displeasure over not being offered a ticket. He said he was "hurt" after being told to "make way for others."

About upcoming Elections

Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10 to elect a new government, with the results to be declared on May 13. The BJP is hoping to retain power in the state and is facing a tough challenge from the Congress party, which has formed an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular). The protests over ticket denial could prove to be a setback for the party, which is hoping for a smooth election campaign.