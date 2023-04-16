Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Humiliated' Jagdish Shettar to quit BJP on April 16 after being denied ticket for May 10 polls

Former Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar | File Pic

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar has decided to quit the Bharatiye Janata Party after he was denied a ticket for the upcoming Assembly Elections.

The 67-year-old leader said he would tender his resignation from the party as well as the assembly.

Shettar, who was the leader of the opposition when the Congress was in power, also said he would contest the upcoming assembly election for sure.

Recalling his contribution to the party and the key posts he held in the state, Shettar said, "I am upset with the way I was humiliated...I thought I must challenge them. Hence, I have decided fight the election.

"I will go to Sirsi and tender my resignation from the Assembly (to the speaker). Eventually i will resign from the party which I had built in the state."

The Lingayat leader also alleged that there was a systematic conspiracy against him.