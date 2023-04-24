Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Congress will overhaul GST & bring in new-tax regime', claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised to drastically overhaul the GST system and bring in a one-tax regime.

Addressing the sugarcane farmers in Benlagavi’s Ramdurg, he said, “The GST has been brought only to help the influential. It is so complicated that many don’t understand at all... Small businesses have been shut. We will change this GST if we come to power in Delhi. There will be one tax and it will be a minimum,” he promised.

He hit out at PM Narendra Modi, saying he has given the nation’s businesses to a few and hence, all the money is in the hands of a few people and they charge what they want.

Rahul targets Modi and Adani

“Today Adani and Ambani have thousands of crores in bank loans and they easily get loans when they go to the banks. Their loans are easily waived but not for the poor farmers. There has to be parity. If you waive loans of industrialists, waive farm loans also,” he told the voters.

“In the international market, the crude oil prices have gone down, but the rates are high here. Two or three industrialists are being favoured. The UPA saw all as equals. We got MGNREGA for the poor and waved their loans. Our effort is to help the poor and the farmers,” he said.

The Congress leader again predicted only 40 seats for the “40% commission BJP government”.