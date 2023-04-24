'Janeudhari Brahmin' Rahul Gandhi gets trolled for feasting on non-veg food in Delhi |

Rahul Gandhi has recently been in the buzz on social media for a bizarre reason. Recently Gandhi was featured in a video with food journalist Kunal Vijayakar, which was posted on the latter's YouTube channel.

In the video one can see Gandhi and Vijayakar trying various delicacies in different eateries in Delhi. Later in the video, Gandhi can be seen feasting on a variety of non-veg dishes including his favourite Chicken Tandoori in Al-Jawahar restaurant in Old Delhi. The restaurant was named after Rahul Gandhi's great grandfather Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who also happened to inaugurate the eatery in 1948

Soon after the video got surfaced on the internet, a lot of people started trolling the Congress leader for being a Janeudhari Brahmin and yet eating non-veg food.

"Rahul Baba Dattatreya Gotra & Janudhari Brahmin enjoying Tandoori Chicken," said a user. Another user said, "Janeudhari Brahmin, Dattatreya gotra RAHUL GANDHI having his SAT WEAK food during RAMZAN....Needless to say that some Mullah ji must already have carried out the 'purification activity' mandated for Halal Certification."

"And our @RahulGandhi has been reduced to a food Blogger. An Brahmin of Best Janeudhari category forced to Praise non vegetarian food. What has Modi ji done to this guy," commented a user. Another user said, "How can he do BASAVA KALYANA Pappu Dattatreya Gotra & Janudhari Brahmin enjoying Tandoori Chicken on the occasion of Eid..."

A user said, "Sh januadhari Brahmin param pujya P@ppu ji Maharaj reaches Al Jawahari restaurant, enjoying pure vegetarian chicken & kabab." Another user said, "Dattatreya Kaul Brahmin @RahulGandhi ??

'My gotra is Dattatreya, I am a Kashmiri Brahmin': Rahul Gandhi said in 2018

Amidst continuous attacks from the BJP to unveil his gotra and caste identity, Rahul Gandhi reportedly revealed his gotra as Dattatreya in a puja ceremony in a Pushkar temple in 2018. The revelation came during a puja conducted by temple priests, where Rahul Gandhi introduced himself as a Kashmiri Brahmin when asked about his gotra.

Old records and family tree

According to Dinanath Kaul, the priest who presided over the puja, he possessed old records or pothi, in which the record of his family tree is registered. The records showed that Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi have all come and offered prayers at the ghat.

The BJP's criticism

The BJP relentlessly attacked Rahul Gandhi, demanding that he reveal his gotra and caste identity. They always believed that Rahul Gandhi has been lying about his caste identity to gain political benefits. The Congress, on the other hand, has accused the BJP of indulging in caste politics and attempting to divide people on the basis of caste and religion.