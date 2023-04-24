 Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting today; interact with youth, sugarcane farmers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting today; interact with youth, sugarcane farmers

Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting today; interact with youth, sugarcane farmers

Gandhi will also be in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's neighbouring constituency of Hangal in Haveri district where he will be addressing a public meeting in the evening

PTIUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi to interact with youth, sugarcane farmers, address public meeting today | File

On the second day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will have an interaction with sugarcane farmers and youth, and later address a public meeting in the state on Monday.
At 2 pm, the former AICC president will take part in an interaction with sugarcane farmers at Ramdurg in Belagavi district.

He will then leave for Gadag to interact with youth

He will then leave for Gadag to take part in 'Yuva Samvaad' (interaction with youth).

Gandhi will then be in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's neighbouring constituency of Hangal in Haveri district where he will be addressing a public meeting in the evening. Bommai is contesting from Shiggaon segment in the district.

Gandhi paid obeisance to 12th century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara


The Congress leader will then leave for Hubballi to board a flight back to Delhi.


On arriving in Karnataka on Sunday, Gandhi had paid obeisance to 12th century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara at his resting place in Kudala Sangama, on the occasion of his birth anniversary that is observed as 'Basava Jayanti' in the state. He then travelled to Vijayapura where he held a massive roadshow and addressed a public meeting. Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10

Read Also
Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul attacks PM Modi, says Basava's teachings focused on aiding weak, not...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting today; interact with youth,...

Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting today; interact with youth,...

PM Modi's 2-day visit to Kerala: To inaugurate development projects worth ₹3,200 crore

PM Modi's 2-day visit to Kerala: To inaugurate development projects worth ₹3,200 crore

WATCH: 2 men open fire outside hypnotherapist's flat in Delhi's Sidharth Nagar; FIR registered

WATCH: 2 men open fire outside hypnotherapist's flat in Delhi's Sidharth Nagar; FIR registered

Wrestlers vs WFI: Bajrang Punia welcomes all political parties to join stir; Delhi Police begins...

Wrestlers vs WFI: Bajrang Punia welcomes all political parties to join stir; Delhi Police begins...

4000 Indian citizens stranded in Sudan; Air Force, Navy on standby for evacuation

4000 Indian citizens stranded in Sudan; Air Force, Navy on standby for evacuation