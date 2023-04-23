Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul attacks PM Modi, says Basava's teachings focused on aiding weak, not billionaires

Attacking PM Modi on the Adani row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while speaking at a roadshow in Karnataka's Bagalkote said that Basava, unlike BBJP always spoke about helping the poor and weak not billionaires.

“Basava ji said to help the weak, not the billionaires. He never wrote about giving country's wealth to Adani. When I raised Adani issue in Parliament, my mic was switched off, my speech was erased,” Rahul said.

Huge crowd and sloganeering

Standing on top of a specially designed vehicle, Gandhi constantly waved at the people gathered in the streets and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Rahul, Rahul' slogans and shouting loud cheers.

He began the road show after garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

People holding Congress flags moved along as the vehicle carrying Gandhi and other Congress leaders passed through the streets from Shivaji Circle and Kanakadasa Circle, amid the sound of drum beats.

Karnataka Congress campaign committee chief M B Patil and several other party leaders and workers accompanied Gandhi on the road show.

Gandhi, earlier today began his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka from Kudala Sangama, where he offered obeisance to 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Basava Jayanti.

