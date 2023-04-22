Watch: Rahul Gandhi hands over official residence keys to CPWD official, says goodbye to staff; Congress leaders react | ANI video screengrab

Delhi: In a somewhat emotional scene emerging from the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi handed over the keys to his official bungalow, at Tughlak Lane, to Central Public Works Department (CPWD) official on Saturday.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal were present with him at the time of handing over of the keys.

Rahul Gandhi shook hands with the official and was also seen saying goodbye to the staff of the bungalow, wherein he had lived for 19 years. With a smile on his face, Rahul was seen taking care of last moment management alongside sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

watch video here:

After handing over the keys, Rahul spoke to the press who were present in the premises of the bungalow.

As per an ANI report, Rahul has shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had issued a notice to him to vacate the bungalow by April 22, following his disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi disqualification

The former Congress chief was disqualified from Parliament after a Surat court convicted and awarded a two-year sentence to him in a defamation case over his Modi surname remarks made in Kolar in Karnataka in 2019.

He moved a sessions court against the magistrate's order but his plea was rejected. A relief on his conviction and disqualification could have paved the way for him to retain his official bungalow, allotted to him as a Wayanad MP.

Gandhi will now move the high court against the sessions court order.

Rahul belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Rahul: Congress

The Congress said on its official Twitter handle in Hindi that "this country is the home of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul who resides in the hearts of people." "Rahul whose relation with the public is unbreakable. Some see in him their son, some brother, some their leader.... Rahul belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Rahul. This is the reason why today the country is saying- Rahul ji, my house-your house," the Congress said, using the hashtag "#MeraGharAapkaGhar".

KC Venugopal reacts

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said, "They may evict you from a house, but you will always have a place in all our homes and hearts, Rahul ji. We know that such episodes won't deter you from raising the voice of the people and speaking truth to power." Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said Rahul Gandhi is neither worried about the post nor about the government house. "He did not compromise on his principles even after risking everything," he said.

Tharoor reacts

"Today Rahul Gandhi vacates his home at Tughlaq Lane in response to the LokSabha Secretariat's order. The Court gave him 30 days to appeal and the HC or SC could still reinstate him, but his exemplary gesture to move out shows his respect for the rules," said party MP Shashi Tharoor in a tweet.

(with agency inputs)

