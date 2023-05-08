 Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP files complaint with EC against Sonia Gandhi over "sovereignty" row
The Congress tweet read, "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi | Twitter

Bengaluru: The BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over the statement that the party will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's "reputation, sovereignty or integrity" and requested it to issue direction for registration of FIR against her.

The Congress, referring to Gandhi's speech at a campaign rally at Hubballi on Saturday, said in a tweet that the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson "sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas,' and also posted pictures of her speaking at the public meeting.

BJP says Sonia Gandhi's statement 'shocking and unacceptable'

Describing this statement as "shocking and unacceptable", Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who filed the complaint, said Gandhi has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and requested the EC to take stringent action against her for making "such a statement."

Karandlaje, Convener of the BJP Election Management Committee, also requested the EC to issue direction to register a FIR against her and take exemplary punitive action.

"Today we gave a complaint against Sonia Gandhi to Election Commission. She gave a speech in Hubbali in which she talked about the sovereignty of Karnataka. We use sovereignty for the country. She is heading the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang. We demanded that FIR should be registered against her," Karandlaje said.

Congress' tweet

