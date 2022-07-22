Karnataka: Eight teens involved in lip-lock video land in jail after sexual assault complaint

Photo: Representative Image

Eight young students involved in a lip-lock video in Karnataka have landed behind lock-up.

The video that went viral showed a boy and a girl, both in their uniforms, passionately kissing while their friends cheered them on.

The eight teens from a local college in Mangaluru, who were involved in the incident, have been taken into custody and have been produced before a juvenile justice court.

Sources in the police said the video was filmed six months ago but was uploaded recently by a juvenile. The incident took a serious twist when one of the two girls involved in the kissing video alleged sexual assault in a complaint with the police. Immediately the police charged the boys with relevant sections dealing with sexual assault.

The video was reportedly filmed in an apartment in Mangaluru and involved one more girl apart from the complainant.

In the police complaint, the girl admitted that she knew the boys in that apartment and that she had a physical relationship with one of them. The students had a fun party sometime in February and had a game called "truth or dare" which involved kissing.

According to the police, their investigations revealed that all the eight boys sexually assaulted the two girls several times, using video clips taken during this get-together. They started blackmailing the girls and a 17-year-old boy reportedly uploaded the video on social media.

Read Also Karnataka teen dies from assault injuries, 8 arrested