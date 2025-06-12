Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Slams BJP Over Caste Census Row, Says Survey Aims To Address Community Concerns And Fix Past Shortcomings

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar | X @ANI

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday questioned the BJP's intention in questioning the state government's decision to re-conduct the caste census.

"The BJP was opposed to the earlier caste census, citing data sanctity issues. We have announced a redo of the census, but the BJP is still opposing this too," he said, while speaking to reporters here.

Asked about BJP criticising the decision to reconduct the caste census, he said, "The BJP did not accept the earlier caste census report, why the opposition now when we are trying to address the concerns? We are not rejecting the earlier census, we are only trying to correct the shortcomings of the earlier survey in order to allay concerns of several communities."

Asked if the survey would be conducted in a scientific manner this time, he said, "The modalities would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting. Several communities, including Lambanis, Jains, Bestha communities had met me and raised concerns on the earlier survey. The previous survey was also done scientifically through door-to-door visits, but some of the people were hesitant to share their caste details. Our national leaders have given us certain guidelines. The AICC President too has given us many suggestions. The CM will discuss this in the Cabinet meeting and make a decision."

To a question of whether the government gave in to the pressure from powerful communities, he said, "We have yielded to the pressures from all communities. We have yielded to the pressure from the media too."

When pointed out that the Veerashaiva community has welcomed the government's decision to redo the caste census, he said, "Seers from Veerashaiva and Vokkaliga communities called me up and welcomed the decision. I appeal to all the seers to nudge their community members to participate in the survey and provide correct details."

Asked if it was D K Shivakumar's victory in convincing the High Command for a resurvey, he said there was no winner or loser in this matter.

When questioned if there was a need for the state to reconduct the caste census when the Centre has announced a caste census along with the general census, he said, "This is our Party's agenda, the BJP has copied it. Rahul Gandhi has always been advocating proportionate representation for the backwards classes."

Replying to a question on ED raids on Congress MLAs and MPs in the alleged Valmiki Corporation corruption case, he said, "There is no link between our MLAs and Valmiki Corporation scam. Our leaders have not used the money in any election. As much as 90% of the money misused by the officials has been recovered."

