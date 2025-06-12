Odisha: Puri Jagannath Temple's Servitor Murdered, Body Found On Roadside (VIDEO)

Crime (Representational Image) |

Puri: An 83-year-old servitor of Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri was allegedly murdered on Wednesday. The incident was captured on camera and its video surfaced online. The body of Jagannath Dixit was found in a pool of blood at Rabeni Choura in Gudiashahi, the police said as reported by PTI.

The incident happened amid tight security arrangements for the 'Snan Jatra' festival at the temple. Notably, the 83-year-old servitor was a 'supakar' (cook) at the temple. The police are suspecting it to be a murder.

The CCTV footage, accessed by OTV, showed a man leaving Dixit's body on the roadside. One person has been detained in connection with the matter.

Senior servitor Jagannath Dixit was allegedly murdered near Rabeni Chhak in Goudiasahi. Purported CCTV footage captured the body being dumped outside. The victim had a deep head injury, and old enmity is suspected to be the motive

"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of murder. It could be due to personal enmity. We are probing the incident," SP Vinit Agarwal said as quoted by the news agency.

Dixit's body has been sent for postmortem. Meanwhile, a detailed investigation has been launched by the police.