Karnataka: Court Sentences MLA Satish Sail To 7 Years In Ashapura Minechem Illegal Iron Ore Export Case

Karnataka MLA Satish Sail sentenced to 7 years in prison for involvement in illegal iron ore export case

Mumbai: The special court had on Saturday sentenced Karnataka Congress's MLA Satish K Sail to seven years imprisonment in six cases separately registered in connection with the Belekeri illegal iron ore export case.

Along with Sail, the special court has also held Mumbai based firm M/s Ashapura Minechem Ltd and its managing director Chetan Shah in one of the several cases registered by the CBI. Besides, them Belekeri Port Conservator Mahesh Biliya has also been convicted with Sail. In the case involving Ashapura Minechem, the court has imposed fine of Rs 9.06 crores which they have to pay collectively.

As per the prosecution case, during the period of 2009-2010 about 88 lakh MT of iron ore was exported by 73 exporters from Belekeri Port which is termed as a seasonal port.

During the relevant period, necessary permits were issued by Department of Mines of Geology (DMG) for transportation of 38 Lakh Tonnes of iron ore only. However, the data reveals of export of about 50 lakh tonnes of iron ore from the said Port was without valid permits issued by the DMG.

An NGO by name Samaj Parivarthan Samudaya had approached the Supreme court. The Apex court had appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC). Based on the probe conducted by the said committee, the Apex court had directed the CBI to probe the case.

During the probe, the CBI had claimed that, on March 15, 2010, G.N.Naik, forest officer, Ankola, had visited the Belekeri port and had found huge quantity of iron ore stocked in side the Port area. The stock was seized by the officer.

It was claimed that during the investigation, Biliye as he has failed to produce valid permits or passes which were required for the transportation of iron ore at Belekeri, Port. Five days later again on March 20, 2010, the officer and his team visited the port, and documented the iron ore approximately 5 lakh MT.

Subsequently, the officials had marked around 24 heaps of iron ore, one of them of containing 17546.07 MT belonged to M/s. Ashapura Minechem Ltd. CBI had alleged that Mallikarjuna Shipping Private Limited (SMSPL) had purchased 17546.07 MT of seized iron ore from M/s.Ashapura Minechem and exported same to China. Sail was the managing director of SMSPL. This the CBI claimed cause loss of Rs 9.06 crores to the government.