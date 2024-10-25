 Karnataka: Court Convicts 7, Including MLA Satish Krishna Sail, In Illegal Mining Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Court Convicts 7, Including MLA Satish Krishna Sail, In Illegal Mining Case

Karnataka: Court Convicts 7, Including MLA Satish Krishna Sail, In Illegal Mining Case

CBI had registered instant case on 13.09.2012 against Shri Mahesh J Biliye, then Port Conservator, Belekeri Port and others, U/s.120-B, 379, 406, 411, 420, 447, IPC, 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988, Sec.24 of Indian Forest Act-1927 and Sec.21 r/w 4(a), 4(1)(A) & 23 of MMDR Act-1957.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 05:53 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka Court Convicts Seven Accused, Including MLA Satish Krishna Sail, in Major Illegal Mining Case Linked to Belekeri Port | Representational Image

The Addl. City Civil & Sessions Judge (Special Court exclusively to deal with Criminal Cases related to elected former and sitting MPs / MLAs in the State of Karnataka), Bangalore has today i.e. 24.10.2024 convicted 07 accused including Shri Mahesh J Biliye, then Port Conservator, Belekeri Port, Shri Satish Krishna Sail who is presently MLA of Karwar Constituency in Uttara Kannada District (Karnataka) and 5 others in a case related to illegal mining theft.

CBI had registered instant case on 13.09.2012 against Shri Mahesh J Biliye, then Port Conservator, Belekeri Port and others, U/s.120-B, 379, 406, 411, 420, 447, IPC, 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988, Sec.24 of Indian Forest Act-1927 and Sec.21 r/w 4(a), 4(1)(A) & 23 of MMDR Act-1957. The case was referred by Hon’ble Supreme Court to investigate the alleged theft of iron ore seized by Forest Officials at Belekeri Port.

Read Also
UP: MP-MLA Court Asks Rahul Gandhi To Appear On July 2 In Defamation Case Against Him
article-image

After completion of the investigation, CBI filed 9-chargesheets against accused including Shri Mahesh J Biliye, then Port Conservator, Belekeri Port; Shri Satish Krishna Sail, who is presently MLA of Karwar Constituency in Uttara Kannada District (Karnataka) and others, u/s.120-B r/w. 409, 420 IPC and sec. 7, 12 and 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) & (d) of PC Act 1988, on the charge that a theft of 129553.54 MT (by 6- firms) took place, out of 500000 MT of iron ore seize by Forest Officials at Belekeri port.

The Court will later pronouce the sentence against those covicted in the case.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC To Launch India's First Palliative Care Ward For TB Patients At Sewri Hospital
Mumbai: BMC To Launch India's First Palliative Care Ward For TB Patients At Sewri Hospital
1993 Mumbai Blast Case: Star Witness Seeks Protection From Gangster Dawood Ibrahim After NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Murder
1993 Mumbai Blast Case: Star Witness Seeks Protection From Gangster Dawood Ibrahim After NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Murder
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman In AC Waiting Room At Mumbai Central
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman In AC Waiting Room At Mumbai Central
Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Murdering Wife After Fabricating Suicide Story In Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Murdering Wife After Fabricating Suicide Story In Cuffe Parade

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Court Convicts 7, Including MLA Satish Krishna Sail, In Illegal Mining Case

Karnataka: Court Convicts 7, Including MLA Satish Krishna Sail, In Illegal Mining Case

Rajasthan: Govt Hikes Subsidy For Setting Up Community Radio Stations By 50-100%; Jaipur Hosts...

Rajasthan: Govt Hikes Subsidy For Setting Up Community Radio Stations By 50-100%; Jaipur Hosts...

J&K: 2 Army Porters Killed, 3 Soldiers Among 4 Injured In Terrorist Attack In Gulmarg

J&K: 2 Army Porters Killed, 3 Soldiers Among 4 Injured In Terrorist Attack In Gulmarg

Justice Sanjiv Khanna Is India's New CJI, To Take Oath On November 11

Justice Sanjiv Khanna Is India's New CJI, To Take Oath On November 11

Peon Dies In Police Custody, Protestors Create Ruckus In Raipur

Peon Dies In Police Custody, Protestors Create Ruckus In Raipur