Karnataka: Court Convicts 7, Including MLA Satish Krishna Sail, In Illegal Mining Case

Karnataka Court Convicts Seven Accused, Including MLA Satish Krishna Sail, in Major Illegal Mining Case Linked to Belekeri Port | Representational Image

The Addl. City Civil & Sessions Judge (Special Court exclusively to deal with Criminal Cases related to elected former and sitting MPs / MLAs in the State of Karnataka), Bangalore has today i.e. 24.10.2024 convicted 07 accused including Shri Mahesh J Biliye, then Port Conservator, Belekeri Port, Shri Satish Krishna Sail who is presently MLA of Karwar Constituency in Uttara Kannada District (Karnataka) and 5 others in a case related to illegal mining theft.

CBI had registered instant case on 13.09.2012 against Shri Mahesh J Biliye, then Port Conservator, Belekeri Port and others, U/s.120-B, 379, 406, 411, 420, 447, IPC, 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988, Sec.24 of Indian Forest Act-1927 and Sec.21 r/w 4(a), 4(1)(A) & 23 of MMDR Act-1957. The case was referred by Hon’ble Supreme Court to investigate the alleged theft of iron ore seized by Forest Officials at Belekeri Port.

After completion of the investigation, CBI filed 9-chargesheets against accused including Shri Mahesh J Biliye, then Port Conservator, Belekeri Port; Shri Satish Krishna Sail, who is presently MLA of Karwar Constituency in Uttara Kannada District (Karnataka) and others, u/s.120-B r/w. 409, 420 IPC and sec. 7, 12 and 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) & (d) of PC Act 1988, on the charge that a theft of 129553.54 MT (by 6- firms) took place, out of 500000 MT of iron ore seize by Forest Officials at Belekeri port.

The Court will later pronouce the sentence against those covicted in the case.