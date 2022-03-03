Karnataka: Congress 'padayatra' demanding immediate implementation of Mekedatu project culminates with large rally in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The five-day padayatra demanding immediate implementation of the contentious Mekedatu project culminated here Thursday night with a massive rally and a meeting at the National College Grounds.

The Congress had launched the 165-km ‘Namma Neeru Namma Hakku’ (our water, our right) padayatra on January 9, and it was originally scheduled to end on January 19. However, the party was forced to halt it temporarily amid rising Covid cases in the state and a rap from the high court.

Addressing the media, leader of opposition Siddaramaiah claimed that the ruling BJP is in fear and is disturbed as the padayatra has been successful.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar said the padayatra is only the first phase in their fight for water.

The padayatra badly hit traffic in Bengaluru, choking roads and causing snarls that lasted four hours and more in some areas.

The Mekedatu multi-purpose (drinking and power) project involves building a reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. This is being objected to by neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The estimated Rs 9,000-crore project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas and it can also generate 400MW of power.

The padayatra is also seen as an attempt by the opposition party to consolidate Vokkaliga votes in Old Mysuru region, keeping in mind BBMP elections and the 2023 assembly polls. The rally covered about 19 assembly constituencies in the city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:44 PM IST