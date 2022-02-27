Karnataka: A month later, Congress resumes Mekedatu padayatra

Flexing its muscles, the opposition Congress party in Karnataka Sunday resumed its ‘padayatra’ march, demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river that would bring drinking water to the capital city. The party had temporarily halted the ‘Walk for Water’ in January due to Covid concerns.

Despite the district administration denying permission for the protest, Congress state president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah hit the road. The padayatra will take place for five days.

With this, the ruling BJP and opposition Congress are headed for another showdown ahead of the Budget session. Congress leaders made it clear that despite the restrictions, they would go ahead.

The Congress had launched the 10-day padayatra on January 9 from Sangama in Kanakapura taluk but was forced to suspend it on January 13 after the state-imposed restrictions with Covid cases rising during the third wave. The high court had also hauled the Congress over the coals for the padayatra.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 08:19 PM IST