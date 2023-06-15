Karnataka: Congress Government Plans Repeal of Controversial Anti-Conversion Law

The Karnataka government, led by the Congress party, has declared its intention to revoke the anti-conversion law previously enacted by the BJP government in the state. Under the leadership of Siddaramaiah, the government aims to introduce a bill on the legislative floor to invalidate the law.

The anti-conversion law:

The anti-conversion law serves to protect the religious freedom of the state's inhabitants and prohibits any form of illegal conversion that involves force, deceit, undue influence, inducement, coercion, or fraudulent tactics to convert individuals from one religion to another.

