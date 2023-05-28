Karnataka: Sidda govt halts tender process for projects initiated by previous BJP govt

Karnataka Politics: Congress cabinet expansion begins, 24 MLAs take oath as ministers |

Bengaluru: A day after terminating all development works initiated by the previous BJP government, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has put a halt to all tender processes for projects worth Rs 20,000 crore. The decision has drawn criticism from the BJP, accusing the government of engaging in revenge politics. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai labeled the Congress government as a "reverse gear government," emphasising their inclination to overturn decisions made during their tenure.

Proceed with projects after thorough examination

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the chief secretary to proceed with projects only after a thorough examination of the details. Concerns were raised regarding insufficient funds earmarked for various departments' projects and the hasty initiation of certain projects without proper scientific studies. Additionally, the Congress had sought scrutiny of all tenders and contracts issued by the previous BJP government and the central government before the announcement of assembly elections.

In a memorandum, the Congress highlighted that tenders worth over Rs 20,000 crore were issued by the BJP governments at both the state and central levels across multiple departments.