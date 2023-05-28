 Karnataka: Sidda govt halts tender process for projects initiated by previous BJP govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Sidda govt halts tender process for projects initiated by previous BJP govt

Karnataka: Sidda govt halts tender process for projects initiated by previous BJP govt

A reverse gear government, says former CM Bommai 

Shankar RajUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka Politics: Congress cabinet expansion begins, 24 MLAs take oath as ministers |

Bengaluru: A day after terminating all development works initiated by the previous BJP government, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has put a halt to all tender processes for projects worth Rs 20,000 crore. The decision has drawn criticism from the BJP, accusing the government of engaging in revenge politics. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai labeled the Congress government as a "reverse gear government," emphasising their inclination to overturn decisions made during their tenure.

Proceed with projects after thorough examination

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the chief secretary to proceed with projects only after a thorough examination of the details. Concerns were raised regarding insufficient funds earmarked for various departments' projects and the hasty initiation of certain projects without proper scientific studies. Additionally, the Congress had sought scrutiny of all tenders and contracts issued by the previous BJP government and the central government before the announcement of assembly elections.

In a memorandum, the Congress highlighted that tenders worth over Rs 20,000 crore were issued by the BJP governments at both the state and central levels across multiple departments.

Read Also
Karnataka Politics: Former Minister CN Ashwath Narayan booked for ‘Tipu Siddaramaiah’ remark
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Sidda govt halts tender process for projects initiated by previous BJP govt

Karnataka: Sidda govt halts tender process for projects initiated by previous BJP govt

NITI Aayog council meet: Modi calls for fiscal discipline

NITI Aayog council meet: Modi calls for fiscal discipline

India: Opposition leaders boycotting NITI Aayog on account of Sunday's boycott of Parliament...

India: Opposition leaders boycotting NITI Aayog on account of Sunday's boycott of Parliament...

Academicians, historians slam DU resolution to remove Pakistani 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' writer,...

Academicians, historians slam DU resolution to remove Pakistani 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' writer,...

Shah Rukh Khan's video of new parliament building carries essence of 'Swades'; PM Modi says:...

Shah Rukh Khan's video of new parliament building carries essence of 'Swades'; PM Modi says:...