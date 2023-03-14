 Karnataka Congress criticises BJP for allowing rowdy to greet PM Modi
Karnataka Congress criticises BJP for allowing rowdy to greet PM Modi

This has led to Karnataka Congress leaders criticising the BJP on Tuesday for “allowing” a rowdy sheeter to welcome the Prime Minister during the inauguration of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

Jagruti FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Congress criticises BJP for allowing rowdy to greet PM Modi | Twitter

A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a rowdy, Fighter Ravi, greeting each other with folded hands during his recent visit to the state, is doing rounds on social media, causing a lot of embarrassment to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka.

This has led to Karnataka Congress leaders criticising the BJP on Tuesday for “allowing” a rowdy sheeter to welcome the Prime Minister during the inauguration of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

“How come the 'Sarva Jnani' (one who knows everything) does not have information about fighter Ravi?” the Congress asked. “Modi gets the list of those who welcome him beforehand. Right?” the Congress taunted.

The BJP leadership has sought a report on the issue and has expressed displeasure over a controversial person being allowed to welcome Modi, according to sources in the party.

Union Minister for State Shobha Karandlaje also maintained that Modi does not even know who Fighter Ravi is, but the Congress alleged that the BJP had earlier allowed rowdy elements to joint the party.

The Congress also alleged that BJP leaders had close connections with Santro Ravi, another rowdy. It claimed that Santro Ravi was arrested and sent to prison when the issue became controversial.

PM Modi meets Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark, discuss next-gen digital infrastructure
article-image

