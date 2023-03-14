PM Modi meets Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark, discuss next-gen digital infrastructure

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark (Left) and PM Narendra Modi (Right) | Twitter - Pekka Lundmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a "fruitful meeting" with Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark during which they discussed India's strides in building next-generation digital infrastructure.

Tagging the Nokia CEO's tweet, Modi said, "A fruitful meeting with Mr Pekka Lundmark in which we discussed aspects relating to technology and leveraging it for the welfare of society."

"We also discussed India's strides in building next generation digital infrastructure," the prime minister said on Twitter.

Lundmark also tweeted that it was a privilege to meet PM Modi and discuss how Nokia is contributing to the country's 5G journey and how the company will support India's 6G ambitions.

The Finnish telecom gear makers 'Nokia Mobile Broadband Index' report issued in the last month investment in private wireless networks in India are expected to reach around $240-250 million in 2027.

The government is yet to come to decide on a strategy for giving out 5G airwaves for private networks through administrative allocation, for this the government has decided on the airwaves that will be given outside of an auction.

With inputs from PTI