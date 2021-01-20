Karnataka: Congress appoints Ramalinga Reddy and Dhruv Narayan as KPCC working presidents

Bengaluru: In a move to spur its prospects in Karnataka, the Congress on Wednesday appointed two more working presidents in its State unit.

According to the party here, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed former Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy and Dhruv Narayan as working presidents in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with immediate effect.

Dhruv Narayan is a former MP from Chamarajanagar. He had earlier held the post of party whip in the Lok Sabha.

The new appointments were confirmed in a statement released by party general secretary organisation, KC Venugopal. Eshwar Khandre and Saleem Ahmed are also working presidents of the state unit. Senior leader D K Shivakumar is the chief of the KPCC.

With the new appointment, the Karnataka unit of the Congress appears to be top heavy. Whether the new appointment would do the party any good is very doubtful.

Party sources said the new appointment is to have experienced leaders to chalk out a revival of the party after devastating back-to-back defeats in major elections in 2018 and 2019. After losing power in the state in 2018, the party had to cut a sorry figure in 2019 Lok Sabha elections managing to win just one seat.

Sources added that while the old guards would plan the poll strategies, new faces would be given a chance at the polls in order to attract the young electorate.