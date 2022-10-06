Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra; Rahul Gandhi ties his mother's shoelace in viral video; Watch

Twitter

Karnataka: On Thursday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra along her son Rahul Gandhi and other leaders from the party, for a few kilometres of walk in Mandya district of Karnataka.

Amidst the walk, Rahul Gandhi was seen halting to tie the lace of his mother's shoe. The image showing Rahul kneeling down to assist his mother during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state has gone viral on social media.

Sharing the glimpse of the adorable bond between the mother-son duo, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared the photo on his Twitter account. Tharoor captioned the tweet in Hindi, "Even if she breathes, she also has prayers; Mothers do not break, mothers are mothers!"

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi shared yet another photo of the two. While tweeting the image of him walking along Sonia Gandhi by his shoulder, he wrote in Hindi, "We have brought kayaks out of the storms in the past, we will break the limits of every challenge even today, we will unite India together."

हम पहले भी तूफानों से कश्ती निकाल कर लाए हैं, हम आज भी हर चुनौतियों की हदें तोड़ेंगे, मिलकर भारत जोड़ेंगे। pic.twitter.com/RCR46zYXZJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 6, 2022

Reportedly, this is the first time that Sonia Gandhi has joined a public event after recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year.

The 3,570 km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8. With the Yatra, the Congress said it wants to combat the alleged divisive politics of the BJP-led Central government.

